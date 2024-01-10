The Courier
Upgrades begin at crash-heavy roundabout


By Alison Foletta
January 10 2024 - 3:00pm
Works underway at the roundabout on Eureka and Fussell Street. Picture by Adam Trafford
Works underway at the roundabout on Eureka and Fussell Street. Picture by Adam Trafford

Works have begun to improve a roundabout in Ballarat East that has been the site of four casualty crashes in five years.

