Upgrades begin at crash-heavy roundabout

Works have begun to improve a roundabout in Ballarat East that has been the site of four casualty crashes in five years.
The roundabout on Eureka Street and Fussell Street in Ballarat East was flagged for the federally-funded Black Spot project which aims to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.
City of Ballarat acting infrastructure and environment director Vaughn Notting said the council lodges annual submissions to the Australian Government's Black Spot Program, with the goal of reducing the incidence and severity of road trauma.
"The eligibility criteria for submissions includes three or more crashes taking place over a five-year period," he said.
"During this period at the Eureka and Fussell Street intersection, there were four casualty crashes, including three involving cyclists and one single vehicle accident."
The works include concrete kerb extensions, increasing the size of centre medians, separated cycling and pedestrian paths, new concrete kerb outstands and line-marking.
The funding for this upgrade from the program was $354,000, and the works are expected to finish by the middle of February.
Other areas earmarked in the Black Spot Program around Ballarat include a new roundabout at the intersection of Urquhart Street and Ripon Street South in Newington, Eureka Street and Otway Street South in Ballarat East, Coltman Plaza and Dyson Drive in Lucas.
The Dyson Drive upgrade will install fully controlled right turn traffic signal phase on Dyson Drive, with $50,000 in funding from the federal government's program.
Traffic delays are expected and motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes where possible.
The entrance to the Ballarat Wildlife Park will remain accessible.
Tenders for asphalt works for roundabout works at Macarthur and Doveton streets, Macarthur and Lydiard streets, Lydiard and Chisholm streets, and at Doveton Street-Swinglers Road-Slatey Creek Road are also being sought by the council.
