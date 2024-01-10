Much-loved Buninyong dad Adam Bridges loses battle with bowel cancer

Adam Bridges was known as a larrikin, who loved to make people laugh.
To friends, he was fondly known as AB, with the best sense of humour. His goal in life was to make people happy.
It's no surprise that in his family's time of need, the community is getting behind those he loved most.
The 36-year-old from Buninyong lost his battle with bowel cancer on January 2, 2024, after a four-year fight for his life.
He leaves behind his fiancé, Belinda Foy, and their children Layla, 13, Emmie, eight and Alfie, six.
Close family friend Lucy Gilbert said Adam had visited the GP in the lead-up to his diagnosis with bad pain and constipation but had been treated with laxatives and softeners.
He presented to emergency on January 24, 2020, where doctors conducted a full body scan and found a huge blockage, which was identified as bowel cancer.
Adam underwent emergency surgery that night and a week later, was diagnosed with stage four cancer.
And so began his journey to fight the disease.
"The diagnosis from the very start was grim," Lucy told The Courier.
"He just battled. There were moments where it was touch and go.
"He managed four years of pretty great quality life with the kids."
Together with Belinda, Adam had been heavily involved in the Buninyong community, including the Buninyong Football Netball Club, where Adam had played.
He was a joiner by trade but at the time of his diagnosis, he worked as a prison guard at Barwon Prison. It was a job he loved.
Adam and Belinda were together for more than a decade, but his illness was not the first tragedy to hit the family.
In 2012, Belinda's first partner and Layla's birth father, Liam Begbie, died from a chronic illness.
Layla was nearly two.
Adam was Liam's close friend and was a huge support to Belinda after he died. Their friendship over time, grew into a deep love.
They went on to have Emmie and Alfie and their family was complete.
Lucy said Adam and Belinda were the most brave and resilient family - humble, kind and inclusive.
"One of the things about Adam is that he was just so open with his love and affirmations and everyone knew exactly where they stood," she said.
"He would be the first to put his hand up to support anyone, no matter what situation he himself was in."
During his cancer fight, Adam strongly believed in the importance of having a good family GP and following up on men's health issues.
Adam didn't have a regular GP and Lucy said it was something he felt might have helped his illness.
"He really did feel like having a really good family GP would have potentially made a difference to his diagnosis," she said.
According to Bowel Cancer Australia, one in nine new bowel cancer cases (more than 1700 a year) occur in people under the age of 50. Australians aged 40 to 49 account for 56 per cent of new cases and 64 per cent of deaths of those diagnosed under age 50.
Bowel Cancer Australia medical director Associate Professor Graham Newstead said they didn't know why young people were getting bowel cancer.
"What we do know, is that people under the age of 50 have an increased risk of developing bowel cancer when they experience one or more symptoms of abdominal pain, rectal bleeding, diarrhoea, and iron deficiency anaemia between three months and two years prior to diagnosis," he said.
"Younger people need to be aware of, and act on, these potential signs and symptoms and have them investigated to rule out bowel cancer as an underlying cause."
Adam spent Christmas with those he loved most - his family and friends, in Portarlington.
"It was something he really wanted to do and we were able to make that happen," Lucy said.
"It was just preparing salads in the rain, under two gazebos. It was a beautiful day."
On December 29, he was admitted to Gandarra Palliative Care Unit in Ballarat, where he stayed until he died on January 2, surrounded by family and friends.
"They just made everything so comfortable ... it's a beautiful place, with beautiful staff," Lucy said.
Since then, Lucy said Belinda had been a "pillar of strength" and was holding it together for the kids.
A fund has been set up to help the family move forward.
"It doesn't really surprise me that so many of the community and friends have rallied behind them," Lucy said.
"It's a real testament to how well loved Adam, Belinda and the kids are."
Adam will be farewelled on Friday, January 12 at the Ballarat Mining Exchange.
