Ballarat's Lisa Butcher's one of rising cases of young people with bowel cancer

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
June 25 2023 - 5:30am
Lisa Butcher is undergoing treatment for colon cancer at Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre after being diagnosed at the age of 37. Picture by Adam Trafford
Lisa Butcher is undergoing treatment for colon cancer at Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre after being diagnosed at the age of 37. Picture by Adam Trafford

WHEN she feels a burst of energy, Lisa Butcher tackles a little more of the wallpaper make-over she is giving her house.

