Watch the 2024 Ballarat fireworks spectacular light show at Lake Wendouree

Thousands of people lined the shores of Lake Wendouree on Sunday, January 14, for the City of Ballarat's annual fireworks display.
The event, which drew controversy over the choice of date, ran for 15 minutes with displays at both ends of the lake.
Pyrotechnician Matthew Batty from Northern Fireworks led the display, which featured 5039 shots including 725 shells and 4314 ground effects.
The fireworks were held as part of the Summer Sunday's line-up in the Ballarat Botanical Gardens.
The live music event featured a line-up of entertainment including The Pigs, Chikchika, Confetti Western and Rhiannon Simpson live on stage.
In 2021, it was reported the funds for the Australia Day fireworks was $40,000.
The January 26 show would often draw crowds of between 10,000 to 15,000 people.
Back then, the City of Ballarat council decided to move the city's firework display, to align with the Summer Sundays music event in January.
