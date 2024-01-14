See the social photos from the Summer Sundays live music event in Ballarat

Dozens turned out the to Ballarat Botanical Gardens on January 14, 2024, as part of the Summer Sunday's line-up.
The live music event featured a line-up of entertainment including The Pigs, Chikchika, Confetti Western and Rhiannon Simpson live on stage.
The event offers an array of food trucks from popular eateries and a garden bar.
Summer Sundays is a four-week event run by City of Ballarat - with different musicians performing at the gardens free to the public from 4 to 8pm.
In its second week, it culminated with the fireworks spectacular at 9.30pm at Lake Wendouree.
Thousands of residents lined the shores for the event.
Pyrotechnician Matthew Batty from Northern Fireworks led the display, which featured 5039 shots including 725 shells and 4314 ground effects.
The annual fireworks spectacular, which was originally held on January 26 and drawing crowds of between 10,000 to 15,000 people, was moved to align with Summer Sundays.
