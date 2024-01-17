The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Police

Stolen car set on fire in Woowookarung Forest

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated January 18 2024 - 10:26am, first published 10:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters were called to a car fire in the Woowookarung Forest in Canadian on Thursday, January 18, 2024 . Picture file
Firefighters were called to a car fire in the Woowookarung Forest in Canadian on Thursday, January 18, 2024 . Picture file

Ballarat detectives are investigating yet another suspicious car fire in the Woowookarung Regional Park, after it went up in flames on Thursday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.