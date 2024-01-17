Stolen car set on fire in Woowookarung Forest

Ballarat detectives are investigating yet another suspicious car fire in the Woowookarung Regional Park, after it went up in flames on Thursday morning.
Firefighters from the CFA and Fire Rescue Victoria in Ballarat and Buninyong were called to the scene on Katy Evans Road, Canadian just before 7am.
Police believed the vehicle, a white Nissan Pulsar, was stolen from Isabella Way in Tarneit on January 6, 2024.
The fire was deemed safe at 7.13am.
"The fire has been deemed as suspicious and investigations are ongoing," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"No one was inside the vehicle at the time."
It follows a suspicious car fire in the same forest early in the new year.
Firefighters were called to Boundary Road, Canadian, near the Woowookarung lookout, at 8.49am on Tuesday, January 2 following reports of a Toyota on fire. Police confirmed the vehicle had also been stolen.
Anyone with information on either incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
