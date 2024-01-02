The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Police

Police investigate Woowookarung car fire as string of blazes continues

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated January 2 2024 - 3:46pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A burned out Toyota Corolla at the Woowookerung lookout in Canadian. Picture by Adam Trafford
A burned out Toyota Corolla at the Woowookerung lookout in Canadian. Picture by Adam Trafford

Police investigating another suspicious car fire - the latest in a recent spate of deliberate blazes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.