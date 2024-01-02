Police investigate Woowookarung car fire as string of blazes continues

Police investigating another suspicious car fire - the latest in a recent spate of deliberate blazes.
Firefighters were called to Boundary Road, Canadian, near the Woowookarung lookout, at 8.49am Tuesday following reports of a Toyota on fire.
Ballarat City FRV and Ballarat and Buninyong CFA crews responded to find a car well alight.
There was no one inside the car.
Police confirmed the Toyota Corolla was stolen from Davey Street, Ballarat Central, between 8pm on January 1 and 9am on January 2.
The fire has been deemed suspicious.
The location of the fire, in bushland, has raised concerns that a deliberately torched car could ignite a larger more dangerous blaze during the heat of summer.
The Canadian car fire comes a day after firefighters were called to a car fire spreading to nearby grass in a bushy area at the corner of Sago Hill Road and Greenhalghs Road in Bunkers Hill about 5.20am on New Year's Day.
And in the last week of 2023, police confirmed that a spate of car fires across the city involved stolen vehicles.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information or CCTV/dashcam footage is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
