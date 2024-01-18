On-site cabins proposed for winery near Ballarat

A popular winery just outside Ballarat is seeking to add a boutique accommodation option to its offerings.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Wayward Winery has applied to Pyrenees Shire Council to build eight "pods", or small eco-friendly cabins, on its 18-hectare property near Waubra.
The proposal includes two types of pod - a single-bedroom design, and a studio.
Each would have small decks or balconies, and small kitchenettes, public documents submitted to council state, with fireplaces outside and rooftop solar panels.
Gravel roads would connect the pods to the existing fine-dining restaurant and winery facilities.
Writing in the submitted documents, the pods will be a "luxurious and unique experience for mid to high-end clientele", and will "serve as a marketing and promotional tool for the Pyrenees and Ballarat councils".
"The proposed accommodation pods will further enhance the winery operations and provide further opportunity for guests to experience tourism (in) the Pyrenees Shire," the documents state.
"The pods will be designed to complement the winery's recent renovation and provide guests with a luxurious and comfortable stay surrounded by the winery's picturesque setting.
"Based on industry research and current market trends, we anticipate operating at an 85 per cent occupancy rate over weekends."
The proposal follows a similar application to turn the historic Mooramong Homestead estate near Carranballac into a museum with accommodation, submitted to Pyrenees Shire in 2023.
Wayward Winery was phoned for comment but did not respond before deadline.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.