Ballarat Metro? Thinking bigger than just a station upgrade

The beauty and splendour of the historic Ballarat railway station is unquestionable.
It was built in a different era with different needs.
In 21st century Ballarat, we can still respect our heritage and have a modern transport system.
Over the past years, disability advocates have been campaigning for improved accessibility at the station.
This primarily means installing a lift to allow those with mobility challenges to traverse the bridge at the station.
Whilst the Labor Party promised to address this at the 2022 state election, we've yet to see it delivered, with local MP Julianna Addison apologising in July 2023 for a lack of progress.
I support the upgrades to increase accessibility - however I do question the $50 million price tag of these works.
But we need to think bigger.
As we look ahead to a growing Ballarat, over the next 10, 20, or even 50 years, are two stations enough to service a modern, growing, regional city?
We need to have a long-term vision about how our city looks and feels in the future and how we move people efficiently around it.
Here's an idea.
What about a Ballarat City Loop?
Imagine a circular railway line, a rail ring around the edges of Ballarat.
A station in Ballarat's growing west. Perhaps Lucas, Winter Valley, Delacombe or Sebastopol?
A station for Ballarat's south. Buninyong or Mt Helen?
A station at Ballarat's east - think Brown Hill, Eureka or even at the edge of Canadian.
The cost would be significant. All the correct studies would need to be done to ensure it stacked up economically and socially.
But if the state government can spend billions in Melbourne building infrastructure - why can't we think big about Ballarat's future growth and how to best manage it?
We could even consider a second rail loop for Ballarat's growing north, involving areas like Miner's Rest and Mt Rowan, even linking in our airport (something Melbourne hasn't managed to do).
Imagine unlocking all that potential growth in housing - which we desperately need. Think of the benefits to tourism, taking traffic off our local roads, and improving the liveability of our city.
It would help ensure Ballarat is a modern, future-proofed city, helping facilitate the next era of growth and development.
And while we're at it - maybe we can finally build a platform at Mars Stadium. It's a no brainer.
Let's make it even easier for people to experience AFL games in Ballarat, where we already have the Western Bulldogs playing games.
And the best thing is, there is already an existing railway line right opposite Mars Stadium. With an underground or overground pass, this could make a huge difference locally.
If we don't get this right and start planning for the future of transport now, Ballarat could be missing a huge opportunity.
But if we get it right? We could unlock the next gold rush era style boom that ensures Ballarat is well planned out, modern, liveable city for the next century and beyond.
