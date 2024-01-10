Wait continues for much-needed station upgrades

More than a year after funding was announced to upgrade the Ballarat train station, only initial investigations have started.
The $49.2 million project will improve accessibility for all train station users, but will not be completed until 2026.
Anyone unable to use the stairs between platforms at Ballarat station has no choice but to walk all the way around the station to access opposite platforms or the different bus stops.
Grampians disAbility Advocacy executive officer Roy Reekie said in a statement this excludes people with a disability from a key form of public transport.
"As a consequence of the station's current form, people with disabilities are treated in the same way as they were in the 19th Century," he said.
"They remain second class citizens with fewer opportunities and less access than people without disabilities.
"It's vital that the government gets this project right."
The state government has erected a sign outside the north side of the station spruiking the upgrades and its 2026 competition date.
Following timelines for other station projects along the Ballarat line, more detailed plans for the station should be released to the public soon.
Funding for Wendouree station upgrades was announced at the end of December 2017 as part of a $500 million project across the Ballarat line.
Designs for the Wendouree overpass were released in March 2019 and the overpass was put in place by August of the same year.
While works appear to be completed on the train station by the end of 2019, other train track upgrades delayed their use.
Mr Reekie said they are communicating with Ballarat MPs like Juliana Addison to make sure the station is as inclusive as possible.
He said they were pleased to see "investigatory engineering works have commenced".
But said there is a lot of work to be done to make sure the station is sensitively and inclusively upgraded.
"The station has a proud and admirable heritage - which we and people with disabilities acknowledge and understand," he said.
The historic nature of the Ballarat Train Station means this project will undoubtedly be more complex.
Of the $49.2 million allocated for the project, $10 million is expected to be spent in the 2023/24 financial year and $38.2 million in the 2025/26 financial year, according to the state budget.
Because of the heritage aspect of the train station, Save Our Station president Gerald Jenzen said he was concerned there had been no communication between the state government and the advocacy group.
Since seeing the new sign at the train station, Save Our Station has written to the minister for transport and planning to ask what is happening.
"[We] explained to them we have tried through the local member to be kept informed, which hasn't happened," Mr Jenzen said.
"We've asked the minister to try and give us some details of what is exactly going on."
In October 2022 the state government announced $49.2 million for passenger lifts on each side connected by an overpass as part of a package of Commonwealth Games upgrades across Ballarat.
The games were later cancelled due to cost blowouts, but the state government continued to commit to a 2026 completion date for all promised projects.
Mr Jenzen said he is concerned the group have not had any opportunity to speak with those involved, especially since they were told community consultation would take place.
"With most development there is consultation but we have heard nothing," he said.
"The railway station is on the historic buildings register so they need a permit ... one would expect to also see a conservation management plan to show what they are doing is appropriate for the site."
Mr Jenzen said they are not opposed for access to be provided, but would prefer an underpass.
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison said in a statement the investment will ensure all passengers can safely access train services.
"Improving the safety, accessibility and connectivity of the Ballarat Station has been a top priority of mine for since being elected," she said.
"Like many across our community, I welcome that the disability upgrades will be delivered by 2026."
In October 2023, a year on from the funding announcement, the department told The Courier the development plans were in the "initial stages".
A transport and planning spokesperson said plans are "in development" and "initial site investigations" were carried out in 2023.
"An update about designs will be provided as the project progresses," they said in a statement.
"The heritage of Ballarat Station is important to the community and these upgrades will respect the historic value of the station precinct."
