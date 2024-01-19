Why Ballarat needs action on the lack of parking in the CBD

This week, traders, their suppliers and the city's residents made their concerns loud and clear on the impact of the lack of parking in Ballarat's CBD.
They want change.
Another multi-storey parking solution has long been needed in the CBD. But businesses are also calling for parking restrictions to be changed, to ease the situation they're facing right now.
While 1000 carparks were promised by the state government six years ago, we only have about 150 built and more coming shortly - along with hospital parking. It's a far cry from what was promised.
There's long-term thinking about how we prepare for a future without cars in the CBD, encouraging people on foot.
But there is a disconnect. Businesses are telling us they need a solution that supports them in the short-term.
Reporter Nieve Walton spent Friday speaking to business operators, their staff and customers about the impact of the lack of CBD parking.
Business operators are understandably frustrated. They are trying to get customers in the door at a time when cost of living pressures are hitting hard.
Staff lack adequate parking options, with some walking kilometres for parking during the day, including the over the railway line in Doveton Street, or our new train station car park.
But that's not a ideal option for our hospitality workers who work into the night. Nor is the Central Square multi-storey parking that only operates until 7pm most nights.
For those who want to come into the CBD for shopping or dining, will find parking if they want to - and are prepared to do laps around the block to find it.
Others simply won't bother.
We've got a brilliant hospitality offering in the CBD, rivaling that of our metro counterparts.
The trouble is, unless you live in the CBD and are prepared to walk, much of our available parking falls short, especially compared to other regional cities like Geelong.
Our parking issues were exacerbated by the loss of the multi-level carparking on the corner of Armstrong and Market streets, replaced by Gov Hub.
The Courier reported in May 2023 that there may be plenty of parking sitting empty in Gov Hub, which has a 210-space basement car park. At the time, Gov Hub staff told us that some days, only a handful of them were being used.
We have been inundated with comments from people about this issue and how it impacts them.
The message is clear - we need a solution.
