One street accessing the Creswick Road roundabout at Doveton Street will be blocked to traffic as car park installation works begin.
Market Street will only be accessible from the roundabout - drivers will not be allowed to head west to the roundabout from Armstrong Street - when the parking and landscaping works are completed.
Advertisement
The works are part of a larger project promising 1000 free CBD car parks.
In 2018, state Labor promised 1000 new free CBD car parks as part of the election campaign, but gave no indication about where - after the funding was allocated in 2019, an ongoing consultation process has identified a few spots, but only one project has been finished.
Out of the 1000 promised car parks, 65 have come from works at White Flat Oval, where existing car parks were formalised.
Another 35 will be built at Market Street, where the City of Ballarat has already removed a weighbridge next to the library - consultation works have concluded and the project is about to go out to tender, according to a council's development and growth director, Natalie Robinson.
"Barriers (on the street) are now in place until the main works begin," she said in a statement.
"The tender process will decide the exact timeframe for delivery."
Closing traffic to the roundabout will improve safety for pedestrians and drivers, council adds, with a new raised pedestrian crossing to be installed.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The plan is intended to maintain driveways from existing Market Street businesses, and extend "high quality" landscaping from GovHub into the street.
Construction has also begun at 50 new car parks at Havelock Street, near the Eastern Oval, according to the state government, which is still working through locations for the other 850 car parks.
Among the potential sites are Armstrong Street at the Federation University SMB campus; a multi-level car park as part of the Bakery Hill Urban Renewal Plan at Little Bridge Street; and 400 new parks at the Ballarat Base Hospital.
It's not known when locations will be finalised, or when construction will begin.
It's also not clear if the promised free car parks will remain free forever, with a feasibility report noting they may become paid after seven years.
The free car parks funding is separate to the new car parks promised as part of the GovHub construction, which led to the paid car park at Creswick Road.
Advertisement
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.