Miners continue Spirit raid with signing of import

LOCK in Wednesday April 3 when a brand-new looking Ballarat Miners are set to battle Bendigo Braves, with a third Bendigo WNBL star set to join the Ballarat ranks.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The latest signing for the Miners is WNBL import Mehryn Kraker who has agreed to terms with the Miners for the upcoming NBL1 South season.
The 29-year-old hails from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is set to join the Miners after a decorated career where she attended Green Bay College before being drafted to the WNBA in 2017 by the Washington Mystics. She has also been a member of Spanish side Cadi La Seu in the Liga Femenina de Baloncesto.
Kraker is no stranger to Australia however and has experience in the NBL1 through her time at NBL1 West club, the Rockingham Flames where she has played the last two seasons, averaging 23.3pts, 4.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. Those numbers saw her rewarded with a WNBL roster spot at the Bendigo Spirit, working with Miners women's head coach Kennedy Kereama.
Kraker said it was a great opportunity to continue to work under Kereama in Ballarat.
"I'm excited for a new challenge in the NBL1 South which is a really competitive and challenging league. I'm looking forward to joining the Miners and an added bonus in getting to play with some of my current teammates and for Kennedy again," she said.
Kereama said the experience Kraker brings could not be underestimated.
"As a coach, I am thrilled about the signing of Mehryn Kraker to the Ballarat Miners. Her extensive experience as a professional in top-tier leagues such as the WNBL, Spanish league, Germany, and Sweden truly sets her apart.
"Having been drafted to the WNBA in 2017 and displaying an exceptional collegiate career at Green Bay, Mehryn brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our team.
"What impresses me the most about Mehryn is her extremely high basketball IQ coupled with her unmatched work ethic and leadership skills. She is truly a player who goes above and beyond, always putting in the extra hours in the gym to elevate her game. Her dedication to continuous improvement is a testament to her commitment to success."
Kraker is the fourth Bendigo Spirit player to make the move to Ballarat. She will join Abbey Wehrung, Micah Simpson and Ella Gordon who have all signed on for this season.
Kennedy said he was excited about what Kraker could bring.
"On the court, Mehryn's versatility shines through. She is not only an exceptional shooter but also a playmaker, passer, and defender," he said
"Her ability to impact both ends of the court is remarkable and adds tremendous value to our team's dynamics.
"Mehryn's well-rounded skills make her a threat in any situation, and her ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game is a true asset. We are confident that her exceptional talent and leadership will help propel our program forward."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.