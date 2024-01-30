Scarsdale man arrested as police swoop on stolen guns across Victoria

A 39-year-old Scarsdale man is one of nine people arrested across Victoria as part of a massive raid on illegal firearms.
Detectives from the Ballarat Crime Investigation Unit were part of the operation, which raided properties in Scarsdale, Lilydale, Boronia, Kilsyth South, Ringwood North, Burwood East, Vermont South, and the Basin.
According to a Victoria Police media release, six firearms were seized, as well as ammunition, cannabis, and cash.
Eight other people were arrested aged between 23 and 53.
The investigation was looking into an organised crime syndicate allegedly trafficking firearms and drugs across Melbourne's eastern suburbs.
In a statement, Detective Inspector Julie McDonald from the Illicit Firearms Squad said police will continue to "work tirelessly" to stop illegal guns being used by criminals.
IN THE NEWS
"Our message to anyone in possession of an illicit firearm is simple - use the option of the permanent firearms amnesty to surrender unregistered firearms to law enforcement, without penalty or threat of criminal liability, before we come knocking on your door," she said.
"The job of the illicit Firearms Squad is to make the community safer through targeted operations regarding offending such as firearms trafficking and manufacture."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.