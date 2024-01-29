Nerves as graduates kick off their teaching careers

University classmates Lachlan Black and Rowie Anderson have become colleagues, as the duo prepare for the first day of their teaching careers with their own classes of students.
While "good nerves" precede the school bell on day one of the 2024 school year, Mr Black and Ms Anderson are eager to put their learnings from ACU Ballarat into practice at St Augustine's Primary School in Creswick.
Both graduated last year and can't wait to get the school year under way.
"I'm looking forward to putting in to action all the stuff I've been learning for the last four years, getting charge of my own classroom rather than being on placement in someone else's classroom," said Mr Black who will teach grade six.
Ms Anderson, who will teach grade two, is just as excited.
"I'm looking forward to making connection with the kids and finally having my own classroom. It's something I've dreamed about for a long time and worked really hard for," she said.
Both have been at the school over the past few weeks preparing their classrooms for their first students.
They are two of seven classroom teachers at the school, with a further seven specialist and leadership staff also on board.
St Augustine's Primary principal Michael Heenan said graduate teachers bring a fresh energy to the school.
"Both Lachie and Rowie already have shed so much energy on the place," he said.
"Because they are young people, they're not afraid to ask questions. They have a willingness to self correct, to make a blue and learn from that, because they see everything as learning and that's what I love."
They are well-supported with experienced and returning staff taking the new teachers under their wings.
"You turn to the older teachers for a lot of support," said Mr Black, who has met with the grade four and five teachers who have many years of teaching experience.
Despite all the support, the pair said they would both be nervous come Tuesday morning.
"I think you would be silly to say you didn't have nerves, good nerves though, but nerves about getting started are natural and I'm ready to jump in."
Mr Black is from Ballarat and Ms Anderson moved to Ballarat from Donald, 175km north west of Ballarat, to study at ACU and both are keen to continue their careers in rural education.
"I think that especially in these smaller schools you can build a connection with kids and really get to know them rather than seeing lots of different faces each day," Mr Black said.
Coming from a small community, Ms Anderson said she liked country schools and the ability to make a difference in the community.
Around 23,000 primary and secondary students will return to government, Catholic and independent schools across Ballarat this week and next.
The staff and students at St Augustine's are among more than 18,000 students and 2200 teachers and staff this week to return to 52 Catholic primary schools and 11 secondary colleges across the Diocese of Ballarat which encompasses most of western Victoria.
"On behalf of Catholic education in the Diocese, I extend a warm welcome to all students, staff, and families, particularly those joining our school communities for the first time," said Catholic Education Ballarat executive director Tom Sexton.
During 2024, Catholic Education Ballarat has invited renowned Finnish educator Professor Pasi Sahlberg, former director-general of the high-performing Finland education system, and Future School Australia chief executive Dave Runge, to work with schools, leadership and the board to help develop a new DOBCEL strategic plan.
