Scarsdale man charged after police swoop on stolen guns

A 39-year-old Scarsdale man has been charged with drug offences after he was arrested as part of an investigation into illegal firearms across Victoria.
The investigation was looking into an organised crime syndicate allegedly trafficking firearms and drugs across Melbourne's eastern suburbs.
Detectives from the Ballarat Crime Investigation Unit were part of the operation, which raided properties in Scarsdale, Lilydale, Boronia, Kilsyth South, Ringwood North, Burwood East, Vermont South, and the Basin earlier this week.
Police allegedly seized six firearms as well as ammunition, cannabis, and cash during the raids.
Eight other people arrested during the raids have also been charged with various offences including drugs and firearm trafficking.
The Scarsdale man has been bailed to appear in court at a later date.
IN THE NEWS
Anyone with information about illicit firearms is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.