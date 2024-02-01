'Historic turning point': Lexton community pulling together to buy pub

After being shocked by the sudden closure of the town's only pub, Lexton residents are now holding a meeting to discuss a community purchase of the beloved establishment.
Members of the town will gather at 4pm on Sunday February 4, 2024, at the Lexton Community Hall where they will gauge investor interest and form a committee to organise the buyout of the pub.
The Lexton Pyrenees Hotel announced it would shut indefinitely from January 12, 2024, after a dispute between the business owners and the operators.
Since closing, the small community has rallied around the pub, with heartbroken locals fearing the loss of the establishment could send the town into irreversible decline.
Lexton resident Rob Burgess, who is helping to set up the town meeting, told The Courier that community ownership would mean the pub could operate securely for generations.
He said single ownership of the business was precarious for the town, as despite performing well, it had still closed down.
"The irony is the business was going really well when it closed, they were selling heaps of meals and heaps of drinks, and everyone was having a good time," he said.
"So there's a viable business there, and we want that to go on for generations, so this is a historic turning point for the pub."
Mr Burgess said after sketching out a few "rough plans", the committee will decide on what ownership model will work best for the Pyrenees Hotel, before presenting that plan back to the town.
"It's a very careful and considered approach, because we want to make sure the model is sustainable, and nice and watertight," he said.
"In the words of one of the bankers I spoke to, 'so the people who put their money in know it's going to be safe'."
While the process may sound complicated, Mr Burgess said business advisors have assured them they can provide models which have been successful with similar projects.
One example Lexton may use for its model is that of the Cavendish Bunyip Hotel, which was bought by 20 townspeople in 2007.
Since being acquired by locals, the pub has flourished, with the group overseeing multiple changes in management and major renovations over the past decade.
It's a similar model which Mr Burgess is confident will work for Lexton.
"I think the experience of other pubs who've done this has been very positive, and I've heard of a few people expressing a strong interest in contributing quite a lot of money," he said.
"It's really pulling the community together, this plan.
"[Lexton people] really care very deeply, and I think we've generated a really positive spirit and it's just going to pick up momentum, so how can we lose?"
