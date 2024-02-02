Your say: How do we fix our troubled intersections?

Webwords is a compilation of registered reader comments from The Courier website comments section and our social platforms.
Even the best drivers make mistakes and this intersection poses higher risks than others, e.g, high speed at the bottom of a hill and reduced visibility (vegetation). It has been like this for more than 40 years, with no changes to make it safer. My parents were nearly cleaned up by a semi coming straight through Finchs Rd, back in the 80's.
- Kylie Cranage
So, extend the 80 km per hour beyond Sago Hill Road. Unfortunately that won't prevent accidents because drivers will still put the pedal to the metal once they pass Dyson's.
- Gail Weston
Maybe flashing lights 100 metres before the intersection.
- Ann Kanoa
Again, it's the drivers. Most think they have time to cross but don't or they don't slow on the gravel road side.
- Bert Scott
The more you urbanise fringes of cities the more you get people who don't understand that these roads were once rural roads.
- Nick Pollock
I worked there in the eighties. I couldn't be happier to see it back educating young people. Well done on bringing the important project to fruition.
- Geoff McArthur
That is such good news! A school for young people struggling with mainstream learning. Good luck to teachers, students and families. A fantastic initiative.
- Fiona Watson
I think this is wonderful and hope it all goes well and is well supported ... and yet there's a percentage of the population that want to close special schools and force students into mainstream schools who just don't want to be there. Best wishes to you all.
- Kathy Hunt
Could someone explain the actual role of the planned substation? If it would be feasible [although expensive] to locate it elsewhere many kilometres away such as at the saleyards or Mitchell Park? Would it also be feasible for it to be located further to the east on current farmland? This would be outside the areas chosen for residential growth by the council.
- Stuart Kelly
There is a glaringly obvious solution. Open the unused Centrelink building (owned by landlord, federal or state government). It will have catering and toilet facilities. Have various charitable organisations set up bedding, furniture and volunteer staff. Government agencies provide funds. Issue solved. Homeless cared for.
- David Chadderton
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.