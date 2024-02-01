Uniting in contact with Albert Street rough sleepers

After concerns were raised over people sleeping rough outside the former Centrelink, including the risk it would be a 'drug den', support services have swung into action.
Uniting Ballarat senior homelessness manager Adam Liversage said team members were in contact with the people sleeping outside the Albert Street building.
Mr Liversage wanted to remind people there can be no other option for vulnerable people other than to sleep rough.
"Our outreach team is still actively engaging where we can with the people sleeping rough there [Albert Street]," he said.
Mr Liversage said calling the area a possible 'drug den' could cause further negative stigma to vulnerable people who are homeless.
"Unfortunately that's always the stigma attached to rough sleepers it may or may not be true but we can't determine that," he said.
"What we need to be doing is maybe create a bit more community support and understanding of the rough sleepers at Albert Street, and not have the negative stigma they are utilising drugs, drinking alcohol and engaging in anti-social behaviour."
Community support workers will approach people living rough without judgement, even if they are active drug users.
"We approach anyone in a positive regard, we know drug abuse can be a factor but we treat them no differently," he said.
"We go down a harm minimisation path and ensure they are using safe."
Uniting has a Needles and Syringes Program so people can reduce risk.
The Albert Street location is a central point for services, and Mr Liversage said being near the Ballarat Police Station makes a difference.
"One of the reasons behind sleeping rough around the CBD is it's close to services, particularly meal programs, and other services like mental health or drug and alcohol counselling," he said.
"Being close to the police station makes people sleeping rough feel safe. When they are living in the more public eye it creates less anxiety because people have eyes on them and they feel a lot safer."
Criticism was directed at politicians for a 'failure of duty of care' for vulnerable people sleeping rough in Ballarat - Mr Liversage said it was a difficult area.
"We're in a housing and homelessness crisis. At this point of time, there is just not enough housing to go around," he said.
"We always advocate at the highest levels in regards to advocating for the most vulnerable in our community and stressing the need for extra housing is something that we do all the time.
"City of Ballarat council and the state government are trying to do the right thing - they are putting in housing plans and looking at housing developments, which is fantastic, and we are hoping there is a long term housing plan that sits alongside. It's just unfortunate it's not happening right at this instance."
During the summer period, Mr Liversage said he was concerned about not only cold nights, which still occur in Ballarat, but the hot days.
"Our biggest concern at the moment for people are sleeping in the heat is ensuring that they have sun hats and sunscreen - dehydration is a big factor so we make sure they have water," he said.
"We also need to inform CFA and Parks Victoria of rough sleepers in higher fire danger zones so they know they are there and can ensure they're safe."
