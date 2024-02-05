Search for Samantha Murphy nears day four

The search for missing woman Samantha Murphy, 51, will continue into the third day on Tuesday.
Emergency services spent all of Monday until dusk looking for Ms Murphy who has not been seen since she left her home in Ballarat East at 7am on Sunday February 4.
On Tuesday, February 6, the Search and Rescue Squad will be coordinating Ballarat and Buninyong police as well as the dog squad, mounted branch and the air wing to support the search.
Police have narrowed the search into two main areas - search area one, near Black Hill and the Wallaby Track area, and search area two, spanning across the Canadian Forest and to Buninyong.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.