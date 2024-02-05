The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Police inundated with volunteers as search continues for missing woman Samantha

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 5 2024 - 6:30pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are searching bushland in Ballarat East, Canadian, and Buninyong for missing woman Samantha Murphy. Picture by Adam Trafford/inset from Victoria Police Media
Police are searching bushland in Ballarat East, Canadian, and Buninyong for missing woman Samantha Murphy. Picture by Adam Trafford/inset from Victoria Police Media

UPDATE 6pm:

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.