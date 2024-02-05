Police inundated with volunteers as search continues for missing woman Samantha

UPDATE 6pm:
Community members have united to help police search for a missing Ballarat East woman not seen since Sunday morning.
Samantha Murphy, 51, left her home in Ballarat East at 7am on Sunday, February 4 for a run, and has not been seen since.
As of 5.30pm on February 5, she remained missing, police said.
Alongside emergency services, including police and volunteers from the SES and CFA, community members from Ballarat and Buninyong joined the search for Ms Murphy.
Some members of the community knew her through her children's school or the community theatre productions Ms Murphy was involved in.
Others knew the Canadian State Forest or Buninyong area well or were able to lend a hand searching on bikes.
Victoria Police's Acting Inspector Lisa Macdougall said Ms Murphy was in a regular habit of running or walking in the Canadian State Forest.
"She is well known in the community and had lots of friends that knew she would go out walking and running in the morning," Acting Inspector Macdougall said.
There were high temperatures on Sunday afternoon in Ballarat, with some parts of the city getting to 36 degrees.
Acting Inspector Macdougall said there was "increased risk because of the heat".
Ms Murphy had her phone with her Sunday morning, and Acting Inspector Macdougall said the data police received from the phone informed the extensive search area, spanning from the Murphy's home in Ballarat East out to Buninyong, including at the back of the Buninyong Golf Course.
"We're going to look into all the possibilities of where she might have gone," Acting Inspector Macdougall said.
The mounted police and police on motorbikes were brought in on Monday afternoon to help with the search in rough terrain.
Ms Murphy has been involved with the Ballarat Centre of Music and the Arts community for two decades.
BCMA director Paula Heenan said Ms Murphy and her family were "a very big part of their community".
"We're doing what we can to support our students in and out of the studio," Ms Heenan told The Courier.
"We're providing them a safe place for them to express their concerns."
Many BCMA parents and volunteers aided the search on Monday.
"We hope to see the whole family back together and happy as soon as possible," Ms Heenan said.
Different community members pitched in where they could, often teaming up to search in pairs.
Another friend of Ms Murphy's, Alicia Wang Sheludko, has been organising a group of people from the community theatre space to help with the search after the school pick-up.
"I have a big group chat going with the theatre crowd helping out as much as we can," she said.
Dr Wang Sheludko said she met Ms Murphy while working on last year's Lyric Theatre production of The Sound of Music.
"She is such a lovely lady," Dr Wang Sheludko said.
"She's always helping whenever she can."
In a police media release, Ms Murphy is described as Caucasian, about 173cm tall with a slim build and shoulder-length blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing black half-length leggings and a maroon/brown coloured singlet.
Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or triple-zero.
UPDATE 3.20pm: Police will continue to search for missing 51-year-old Samantha until nightfall.
At a media conference at the Buninyong police station on Monday afternoon, spokesperson Acting Inspector Lisa Macdougall told reporters mounted police will soon join the search.
"We're still looking," she said.
Samantha was last seen leaving her house at 7am on Sunday to go for a run or a walk, and she is a regular runner in the area.
Police said they believe she was going towards the Canadian State Forest, and the area around her house is well-known to her.
She had her phone on her, and based on police investigations, the phone has led them to Buninyong.
As well as SES volunteers, police on motorbikes and horses will be searching difficult terrain.
Dozens of community members have also joined the search, including Samantha's friends.
Police urged community members to drive around the area, sticking to residential roads or areas they know well.
"They're the eyes and ears - don't do anything that would make you feel uncomfortable, stay safe, and phone Crime Stoppers (on 1800 333 000) or triple-zero if you see anything," Acting Inspector Macdougall said.
UPDATE 2.15pm: Large numbers of volunteers, included SES crews, have been seen searching bushland around Buninyong for missing 51-year-old Samantha, last seen on Sunday morning.
Specialist crews, including the dog squad and the police Air Wing helicopter, have also been seen in Buninyong.
Pairs of volunteers with maps have been sent to search trails across the town, including in bushland south of the Buninyong golf course.
Samantha was last seen leaving her property on Eureka Street in Ballarat East about 7am Sunday.
A police update is expected about 3pm Monday.
PREVIOUSLY:
A large-scale search is under way for missing Ballarat East woman Samantha, who was last seen Sunday, February 4.
According to Victoria Police Media, the 51-year-old was last seen leaving her property on Eureka Street to go for a run in Canadian State Forest about 7am on Sunday.
Samantha was last seen wearing black half-length leggings and a maroon/brown coloured singlet.
Police and family have concerns for Samantha's welfare due to the hot weather and her disappearance being out of character, they added.
Police with the assistance of SES will search the state forest area on Monday.
She is described as Caucasian, about 173cm tall with a slim build and shoulder-length blonde hair.
Anyone with information is urged to phone Ballarat police on 5336 6000.
