Six months of freeway bridge works ahead

By Alex Ford
February 9 2024 - 12:30pm
The Melbourne-bound Pyrites Creek bridge on the Western Freeway. Picture from Google Streetview
The Melbourne-bound Pyrites Creek bridge on the Western Freeway. Picture from Google Streetview

"Critical" bridge works on the Western Freeway past Bacchus Marsh will slow down Ballarat drivers for about six months, according to the Department of Transport and Planning.

