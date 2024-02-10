The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Arts

How an 'open door' led Hyunju Kim to Ross Creek

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
February 10 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Printmaker Hyunju Kim says her life is better with stories she collects and retells from across the world.
Printmaker Hyunju Kim says her life is better with stories she collects and retells from across the world.

HYUNJU Kim has been following "open doors" for lessons on how to live better. From South Korea to India, Pakistan and Egypt to Australia and now, specifically, Ross Creek.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.