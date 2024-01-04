Pilven opens gallery to White's big, bold colours - processing becoming a mum

FROM an intricate watercolour painter, artist Kelsie White shifted into a big, expressive and bold acrylic painter after she had Billy.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Partly this was about practicality as a new mum, trying to fit her creative release about Billy and his schedule. But this also fit White's in trying to process her emotions and where she was in life.
Unexpectedly, the result turned into a collection and now an exhibition with one of her favourite artists, ceramist Ruby Pilven.
White is the first artist called up for a newly-launched Pilven project: a different artist each month will share space with Pilven in the Ross Creek Gallery.
Pilven opened the gallery in September with the intention to showcase other artists from the region in the modern, white gallery space with her own works.
Her mum Janine Ronaldson, a painter and ceramist, was first to share the space with her bright paintings adorning the wall for the gallery opening.
White saw Ronaldson's pieces and mentioned to Pilven that maybe if she needed another artist, might she be considered.
When the exhibition project came up, White put in an application to show her new collection she calls New Beginnings.
"Ruby is this incredible pillar in the creative community for Ballarat. She's always there helping and supporting artists and going above and beyond," White said.
"We talked at the opening and I joked about showing my work. It's so amazing to be able to have a show with someone like her."
Pilven will start her exhibition seasons by opening Ross Creek Gallery on Fridays, as well as the usual Saturday and Sunday openings, in a bid to make the exhibition more accessible.
Ross Creek Gallery has already become a shared space for Pilven with fellow ceramists in November's Australian Ceramics Open Studio weekend.
Pilven had said this was a chance to help artists with small spaces or limited opportunities to exhibit their work.
She said White was the perfect fit to start this next step.
"Kelsie is always liked and admired in Ballarat," Pilven said. "She has a vibrant personality and her work is fun and colourful.
"...The exhibitions are also a great way for artists to make connections, meet people and see the space."
The West Australian-born White has previously had her realistic watercolour work on shop in a Barkly Square shop but New Beginnings was a complete change in a medium she had not used since school.
"It was an emotional outlet through my first year of motherhood and to do something that is purely me and my expression," White said. "I didn't know I was going to have a show but it turned out this way organically and I am grateful."
Ross Creek Gallery is fully booked with artists for 2024 and Pilven will look to opening up applications for 2025 by mid-year.
New Beginnings opens at Ross Creek Gallery, on Post Office Road in Smythes Creek, on January 6, from 1-4pm. The exhibition will remain on show until January 21.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.