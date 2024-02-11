The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our Places

'Cautiously optimistic': Lexton community moves one step closer to pub buyout

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
February 12 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 50 Lexton residents have responded to a survey regarding the purchase of the town's pub. Picture by James Braszell
More than 50 Lexton residents have responded to a survey regarding the purchase of the town's pub. Picture by James Braszell

Lexton residents are celebrating a "rousing success" after moving one step closer to achieving a collective purchase of the town's beloved pub.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.