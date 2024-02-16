Call to stick powerlines underground after storms

With the recent weather-related damage to overhead power transmission lines and thousands of consumers left without power, it would seem to make more sense for all new power lines to be underground.
The initial cost may be greater but in the long run could be cheaper and far more reliable.
Keith Pitman, Alfredton.
READ MORE: Market Street to become one-way
Who designed the speed humps pedestrian crossing and the entrance to Market Street at Creswick Road Aldi round-about? This set-up is going to cause that many nose to tail accidents.
Sturt Street from Grenville Street to Dawson Street is an absolute shambles.
Who does design these things? Desk-sitting pen pushers, or people who get out and look and ask the users.
Craig McDonald, Invermay Park.
With dangerous bushfires raging in Western Victoria, I want to publicly acknowledge and recognise the crucial work that first responders do to keep our communities safe.
Many of our first responders are volunteers. They don't ask for pay. They give their time, effort, and energy, freely and willingly.
Many are putting themselves in harm's way in dangerous situations. This is to protect our properties, our places, our assets, and most importantly - our people.
To all first responders, please accept our thanks. We are truly thankful for the work you are doing, and it should be acknowledged and applauded.
For locals in affected areas: please stay safe and heed the warnings. Every little bit that you do takes pressure off our first responders and helps prevent loss of life.
Joe McCracken MP
