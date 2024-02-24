Head of the Lake 2024: live coverage

Hello and welcome to The Courier's coverage of the 2024 BAS Head of the Lake.
It's set to be another fantastic event at Lake Wendouree, with Ballarat's high schools taking to the water across the morning.
The show is also set on the banks of the lake, with hundreds of students from across the city coming together to cheer on their school.
Can Ballarat Clarendon College repeat last year's success and claim both the boys' and girl's division 1 titles and be crowned Head of the Lake?
Here, you'll be able to follow the results of each event and the fun on the sidelines in our live blog below.
You can also watch the event in the live stream below, via PaulMediaLive.
If you're waiting for the next race to begin, why not check out our throwback gallery of the spit crews over the past 20 years.
