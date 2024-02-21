Remember your spit crew at the Head of the Lake?

It's just days away from the 2024 BAS Head of the Lake, and while crews are busy preparing for their races, their spit crews are also raring cheer on their schoolmates.
A key element of the day is the atmosphere off the rowing course, where schools gather in their colours, chant and cheer on the racers.
The Courier has, for many years, been there to capture all of the action and fun on the banks of the Lake.
We've gone back through the archives and pulled out some of the best photos between 2004 and 2023.
Check out the gallery above, is there anyone you recognise?
Don't forget this Sunday, February 25, The Courier's leading Head of the Lake coverage returns for the 2024 event, with a live blog of results and photos of the winning teams and from the sidelines.
