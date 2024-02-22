The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Health

Ambos upskilled to keep patients at home and reduce ED pressure

MS
By Michelle Smith
February 22 2024 - 2:00pm
Ballarat Paramedic Community Support Coordinator (PCSC) Sean Duggan with AV Strathbogie Paramedic Community Support Coordinator (PCSC) Norieul Kinross
Ballarat Paramedic Community Support Coordinator (PCSC) Sean Duggan with AV Strathbogie Paramedic Community Support Coordinator (PCSC) Norieul Kinross

A Ballarat paramdedic is among the first in Australia to start their masters degree toward becoming a paramedic practitioner - a new ambulance role to help reduce the number of patients who need to go to hospital.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

