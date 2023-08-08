The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

Wait times in Ballarat Base Hospital ED improve despite COVID surge

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated August 9 2023 - 2:34pm, first published August 8 2023 - 5:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A surge of patients with COVID or suspected COVID infections during May occupied a third of Ballarat Base Hospital beds at its peak, causing a backlog of patients unable to be admitted to hospital from the emergency department and a reduction in elective surgery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.