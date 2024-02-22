Royal Rumble surprise entrant and former WWE superstar set for Ballarat show

SURPRISE WWE Royal Rumble contender Jordynne Grace will be Ballarat-bound for a five-day global wrestling convention in April.
The TNA Knockout World Champion has been locked in with TNA World Champion and former National Football League offensive linesman Moose (Quinn O. Ojinnaka) to lead the charge for their company in the Starrcast-led event.
The Courier understands Total Non-stop Action Wrestling will publicly confirm their star power on Friday, February 23.
Former WWE superstar and women's champion Alicia Fox has also signed on for the HER event, a women's wrestling showcase crafted by six-time WWE women's champion Mickie James.
For James, this is also a chance to launch the sequel to Empower, her ground-breaking all-female wrestling show, with HER, one of the first all-female pay-per-view wrestling events in Australia.
James has told The Courier of her work to promote female athletes in the sport, breaking down old stereotypes with true athleticism and power on show. She plans to showcase emerging talent in the ring with decorated experience.
Grace is one of the biggest rising stars in the industry.
The power-lifter and body builder, was a surprise, rare cross-promotion entrant in WWE's Royal Rumble in late January.
Grace, aged 27, entered the Rumble at number five of 30 female wrestlers with one entering the ring every 90 seconds.
She became the second TNA wrestler to feature in the Rumble, one of WWE's biggest annual fixtures. Grace followed in the footsteps of then-TNA Knockout World Champion Mickie James, who made her Rumble return in 2022.
It is not yet clear what billing Moose and Grace will have in Ballarat but both are expected to feature in major bouts. More TNA talent is tipped to be announce for Ballarat soon.
These signings come as wrestling news heats up in Australia with Perth to host the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on February 24. Even Hollywood action hero and one of the WWE's biggest billings Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has teased a potential appearance.
James and her husband Nick Aldis, a veteran British wrestler best known in his current role as WWE general manager on Smackdown, have been key drivers on the Starrcast event in Ballarat, which has been more than one year in the making.
Ballarat will host the first Starrcast convention outside the United States, an event held in partnership with Oceania Pro Wrestling and GLO Sports.
Meanwhile, one of wrestling's most experienced booker, promoter, producer and podcasters Eric Bischoff has also been confirmed for a stage show in Ballarat.
The stage show line up also features fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart.
The Starrcast event will be in Ballarat from April 10-14 - one week after WWE Wrestlemania in Philadelphia.
