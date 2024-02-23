Horses find refuge in Ballarat as Buangor fires take hold

More than 100 horses and many owners heeded emergency warnings arising from the Buangor blaze and evacuated to Ballarat Pony Club where they spent the night on Thursday.
Two families alone transported dozens of horses including harness racers and performance horses from properties north of Ballarat as the fire threat grew.
Horse floats and horse trucks began arriving at the equestrian precinct in Victoria Park in the early afternoon as the fire rapidly grew with strong winds fanning the fire ahead of a wind change.
Most were able to return home on Friday.
In extreme weather and days of total fire ban, the Ballarat Pony Club ensure that the gates to the Ballarat Equestrian Precinct are unlocked for access in case of an evacuation event in the local area and region.
During last week's fire around Ross Creek and Scarsdale, 41 horses were evacuated to the pony club grounds.
"Families are very familiar with out facilities and the pony club located in town is a very safe option," said Ballarat Pony Club president Yona Lloyd.
"Thursday saw high temperatures and wild weather batter our local areas and as a club we would like to provide a safe haven for families and their horses during these times."
For most horse owners, enacting their fire plan often includes an evacuation either before fire on a catastrophic or extreme day or leaving when advised by emergency services.
Ballarat Pony Club has secure yards that can hold 136 horses.
Nearby Woady Yaloak Equestrian Centre at Smythesdale also opened its gates for equine evacuations as it does on days of extreme fire risk.
