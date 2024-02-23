The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Horses find refuge in Ballarat as Buangor fires take hold

MS
By Michelle Smith
February 23 2024 - 8:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horses find refuge in Ballarat as Buangor fires take hold
Horses find refuge in Ballarat as Buangor fires take hold

More than 100 horses and many owners heeded emergency warnings arising from the Buangor blaze and evacuated to Ballarat Pony Club where they spent the night on Thursday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.