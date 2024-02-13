Watch and act notice issued for bushfire near Scarsdale

UPDATE 4.35pm:
A Watch and Act message is being issued for Newtown, Scarsdale, Staffordshire Reef.
There is a grassfire at Newtown that is not yet under control.
This grassfire is travelling in a north-easterly direction from Staffordshire Reef Road towards Ross Creek State forest.
Firefighters are attending this fire and there are currently 18 vehicles on scene.
Staying close to a building where you can shelter is the safest option, as conditions can change suddenly.
Continue to stay informed and monitor conditions.
What you should do:
The next update is expected by February 13 at 7.30 pm
PREVIOUSLY:
Fire crews are rushing to a bush and scrub fire near Scarsdale.
Crews were called out to Staffordshire Reef Road near Jubilee Road in Newtown about 3.30pm, with air support requested.
Eleven vehicles have responded to the fire so far, and it is not yet under control.
It comes on a Total Fire Ban day in the central district, with Ballarat airport hitting 35.1 degrees about noon before a storm hit, bringing hail and gusting winds.
Dozens of homes across the district have had intermittent power on Tuesday afternoon.
Elsewhere, there have been minor fires quickly brought under control at Stockyard Hill, west of Ballarat, and further south towards Lismore, as well as north of Daylesford.
Serious fires are burning in the Grampians, after "catastrophic" conditions were predicted in the Wimmera.
