Her Majesty's Theatre will awaken in August after $16.3 redevelopment

Ballarat's 149-year-old Her Majesty's Theatre is on track to reopen in the mid-2024 as its $16.3 million Stage 3 redevelopment nears completion.
"We are on the homestretch now," Nicholson Constructions project manager Geoff Pickering said.
Inside the theatre is a fusion of history and modernity.
Sounds of construction are rising and falling. Colour scheme of blue and gold and 890 empty seats show the historical glory. Two new lifts will be installed soon. Audiences and performers who cannot navigate stairs will no longer be locked out of the theatre.
Construction on stage three began in February 2023, aiming to improve the capability, accessibility and safety of the building.
The primary demolition and structural works are almost completed. The main focus now is to have two lifts installed, the fire protection upgraded in the auditorium and the fire escape completed in Unicorn Lane.
In addition, the project includes a vestibule area, new toilet facilities, and a new ticket box and administration area.
Mr Pickering said the major challenge was finding a base for lift No.2, so workers had to drill piers down to six metres deep below the natural ground inside the building.
"At the moment, I think I will be 90 per cent comfortable that we're there," Mr Pickering said.
The theatre is expected to be ready by August, he added.
On Wednesday morning, mayor Des Hudson and Wendouree MP Juliana Addison toured the soon-to-be-completed theatre.
Australia's best preserved theatre building will soon be fire-safe and accessible to everyone, Ms Addison said.
The $16.3 million project is funded through $10 million from the state's Regional Employment and Infrastructure Fund and $6.3 million by the City of Ballarat.
The initial $14.8 million budget was revised with an additional $2.4 million last November by the City of Ballarat as the theatre's issues were more significant than anticipated, as rotten floor structures, unstable ground conditions and contaminated soil were found.
Cr Hudson said council is always a careful custodian of ratepayers' money, and the additional investment is important.
"We had to absolutely contribute some of those extra funds to make sure we were building a safe venue for years to come," he said.
