The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL
Preview

BFNL football, netball 2024 season preview: East Point

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated March 8 2024 - 6:25pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Carmody has been impressed by everything he has experienced at East Point - his second BFNL coaching appointment.
Joe Carmody has been impressed by everything he has experienced at East Point - his second BFNL coaching appointment.

East Point was a surprise packet in the Ballarat Football Netball League last season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.