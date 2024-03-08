BFNL football, netball 2024 season preview: East Point

East Point was a surprise packet in the Ballarat Football Netball League last season.
Finishing in the top six was a great outcome, with a last round win over eventual grand finalist North Ballarat getting the Roos over the line.
Then winning a final against Sebastopol was the icing on the cake under first-year coach Jackson Merrett.
While Merrett remains at the Eastern Oval as a player, he has handed over the coaching responsibilities to Joe Carmody.
He arrives with a wealth of coaching experience, with his previous appointment being at BFNL cross-town rival Ballarat Swans in 2022.
Carmody said he had found the transition to East Point straightforward given his knowledge of the competition.
He said even though he had had a break last season he had kept an eye on the BFNL.
Carmody said he was much better for the year away from senior coaching.
"I was burnt out when I finished at Ballarat.
"I had a great time there, but it was time."
Carmody said he was impressed by what he had found at East Point.
"It's a club you always have respect for as an opposition coach.
"Being at the club you see how much everyone is invested in achieving success - on and off the field."
He paid credit to Merrett and two-time premiership coach Jake Bridges for what they had put in place and achieved.
Carmody said he was impressed with the desire to learn shown by his young player list - take in all the information they could get.
"They've shown a real willingness to get fitter and better in all aspects of their game.
"They're very coachable."
He said this was important with one of the biggest challenges facing the Roos being becoming more consistent on a week-to-week basis.
Carmody said it was not unusual for young teams to be up and down.
Like everyone, East Point wants to play finals and then do well in finals.
"I believe if we can implement what we want the sky is the limit."
East Point has kept its list changes to a minimum, with some familiar faces rejoining.
The biggest arrival being premiership player Mickitja Rotumah-Onus back after a season with the Southern Mallee Giants in the Wimmera league.
Matt Romeril has also returned from Skipton after three seasons playing in the CHFL and premiership player Billy Jones is back after time overseas.
The Roos' main losses are experienced key forward Brad Whittaker, who has joined Central Highlands league club Dunnstown as joint coach with former East Point mentor Glenn Wilkins, and Mitch Walsh and Aden Nestor to Skipton also in the CHFL.
Coach: Joe Carmody (non-playing) first year
2023: 6th (won elimination final - lost semi-final) - 9 wins, 7 losses
Highest score: 29.18 (192) v Melton South
Highest score against: Sebastopol 15.20 (110)
Lowest score against: Lake Wendouree 2.5 (23)
Leading goalkicker: Bryson McDougall 34
Mikitja Rottumah-Onus (Southern Mallee Giants - returning)
Matthew Romeril (Skipton - returning)
Billy Jones (returning)
R1: Darley (a) - April 13
R2: bye
R3: Sebastopol (h) night
R4: Melton South (h)
R5: Lake Wendouree (a)
R6: Melton (a)
R7: Ballarat (h)
R8: Sunbury (h)
R9: Redan (a)
R10: North Ballarat (a)
R11: Bacchus Marsh (h)
R12: Sebastopol (a)
R13: Darley (h)
R14: bye
R15: Lake Wendouree (h)
R16: North Ballarat (h)
R17: Sunbury (a)
R18: Ballarat (a)
New East Point A grade netball playing coach Tayla Banham believes experience gained by youngsters last year will put the Roos in good stead for the 2024 Ballarat Football Netball League season.
"We had an amazing time last season with 17/under and 19/under players coming through.
"It gave them a taste of senior netball."
Banham said that experience had also helped bond the players.
She said it would mean a core of the team would have a greater connection with each other for that time together.
"They'll hit the court running."
Banham has undertaken a strong coaching apprenticeship at East Point, having led B grade for several seasons before taking charge of the 19/under team last season.
It means she has either played with and coached the majority of the A grade squad.
"I know them well. It's made the transition into the role quite easy.
"It's an exciting new challenge and I'm appreciative of the support the club has given me."
East Point is coming from well back, having won just one game last season.
However, Banham said there had been good signs late and the youngsters continued to gain experience, reducing losing margins as the campaign progressed.
East Point will also benefit from the arrival of three experienced players.
The Roos have picked up former Ballarat Swan Abby Wiltshire, and the returning Lauren Bruty and Jemma Mirabella.
Bruty is back after having a baby for what will be her 12th year with the Roos and Mirabella is excited to be resuming with the club after spending 2023 travelling overseas.
Coach: Tayla Banham
2023 - 10th
1 win - 15 losses
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.