Meet Ballarat's littlest learners in Big Steps Little Feet 2024

They're our littlest learners and they're already making a big impression in the classroom just weeks after nervously walking through the gate for their first day of school.
The (mostly) smiling faces of 1755 foundation students from 122 classes in schools across the Ballarat region feature in the 2024 edition of The Courier's annual Big Steps Little Feet publication.
There are three schools with just a single prep starting on their school journey, including smiling Callum at Linton Primary School.
And two Ballarat schools are at the opposite end of the spectrum, with both Delacombe Primary School and Ballarat Clarendon College having more than 90 foundation students enrolled.
The Courier photographers have travelled across the region to more than 70 different schools to capture the class photos that will become mementos for families and schools in to the future.
The annual project is not just cute, it also provides valuable insight into changing demographics across Ballarat, where young families are moving in to and which parts of the city and the region now have older populations and fewer school-age children.
