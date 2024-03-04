Miners go for Majok magic with new signing

A 10-year NBL veteran is the latest signing for the Ballarat Miners, with the club announcing it has secured the services of Majok Majok for the NBL1 South season.
The 31-year-old has had a long career at Melbourne United, New Zealand Breakers and the Perth Wildcats, and spent this season on the roster at the Tasmanian JackJumpers.
He also has a wealth of NBL1 experience having spent time at the Frankston Blues and Warwick Senators in the West conference under new Miners coach Luke Brennan, and also at the North Gold Coast Seahawks in the north conference, where he played with with another Miners recruit, Nick Stoddart.
At the Seahawks, Majok averaged 12.3 points and, importantly 11.7 rebounds a game. His role in the team should take pressure off import Tyler Rudolph in the defensive games, allowing Rudolph to go to work in offence.
"I'm excited to be on board with the team and to play for the great town of Ballarat. I'm looking forward to meeting everyone, from players and staff to the greater community, and getting started for what should be an amazing season ahead," Majok said.
Head coach Brennan said Majok's presence in the paint would be invaluable.
"He's a walking double-double who makes smart decisions with the basketball," he said. "Having worked previously with Majok in both the NBL and NBL1, there is a great level of comfort between us.
"I know he will have a great impact on not only the team but the broader Ballarat community".
Ballarat Miners elite teams committee Member Matt Sheehan said height and experience was a key aim for the Miners recruiting staff.
"As well as adding significant height to our roster which was important after losing Riley Dunn, who's pursuing his basketball further in the US, we also thought it was important to add some experience to our relatively young squad," Sheehan said.
"Majok will be a key asset in our big man rotation and will further free up Tyler Rudolph who took on the brunt of the big man work load last season".
The Miners season tips off on April 3 against arch rivals Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.