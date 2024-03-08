The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

'The Crew' to tackle one of the biggest issues facing our young people

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
March 8 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat High School student Kherington Aykens feels empowered to help show young people there is "a great big world full of life" out there. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Ballarat High School student Kherington Aykens feels empowered to help show young people there is "a great big world full of life" out there. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Kherington Aykens says she is "not a little kid anymore" and growing up is becoming more aware of the real world.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.