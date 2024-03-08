'The Crew' to tackle one of the biggest issues facing our young people

Kherington Aykens says she is "not a little kid anymore" and growing up is becoming more aware of the real world.
A big part of that world has been recognising an acute youth mental health crisis and youth suicide as young lives lost in this community.
But the Ballarat High School year 10 student feels empowered to help try and tackle such a huge issue in the best way she can - listening to peers.
Ms Aykens is one of about 30 students to be inducted as Crew ambassadors in the award-winning, evidence-based and community-led Live4Life program.
The Crew are drawn from more than 1200 students in eight Ballarat secondary schools to undertake the youth mental health education and youth suicide prevention program, introduced in partnership with the City of Ballarat in 2023.
Their role is to advocate and promote youth mental health in a way they think fits this community best.
"I just feel so honoured to have this position in the community," Ms Aykens said. "I know I can help people and show there are better things in this world and anything they are experiencing isn't a reason to stop right now - there is a great big world full of life to be had."
Community lobbying and fundraising, including from the Friends of India Network, helped bring the program to Ballarat schools in the wake of a scourge of youth suicide in the region.
Live4Life was developed in the Macedon Ranges in 2010 in response to increasing anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide among its young people.
The program has been expanded into 10 Ballarat secondary schools in 2024 with participants in years eight and 10.
Ms Aykens said she did not feel the weight of a responsibility but a confidence and empowerment in helping others, given teenagers tended to confide more in friends than trusted adults.
Her role is not as a counsellor, but to recognise when a young person might need extra support and knowing how to find the right trusted adult for such support.
"The fact we have been able to learn so much in so little times has still shown us what the real world is like," Ms Aykens said.
"Live4Life is inclusive and hands-on. It's not sitting down and listening to talks. There is repetition so you remember the stuff that can impact into our hearts."
Des Hudson's vision has been flooded with workplaces filled with people who have undergone such training in their high school days.
The City of Ballarat mayor, who is also Ballarat and District Suicide Awareness Network chairman, said people like Ms Aykens could be "angels in the community", equipped to keep other safe.
Cr Hudson said Live 4Life would reach about 3500 students in 2024, the second year of the program. After five years, at least 25,000 young people will have been exposed to the course.
"The Crew is the final piece that brings the program to its totality. They will collaborate on events and showcase Life4Life confidence and strategies that will ultimately help keep each other safe," Cr Hudson said.
"This is a skill for life...this can help loved ones later in years to come, such as someone at your sports club, with the confidence to intervene."
Cr Hudson said the COVID-19 pandemic had put mental health in a far greater spotlight, including the demand for more active solutions.
He said breaking down the stigma of mental health was important and this program was a way to help young people navigate this issue.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone:
