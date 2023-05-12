The Courier
Home/News/Health
Youth

Ballarat youth advocates speak on needs to tackle mental health crisis

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
May 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High school students Jacob Osenaris and Millie Collins are say there needs to be more support for young people and teachers in tackling urgent mental health needs. Picture by Lachlan Bence
High school students Jacob Osenaris and Millie Collins are say there needs to be more support for young people and teachers in tackling urgent mental health needs. Picture by Lachlan Bence

SCHOOL has not been the same for Jacob Osenaris and Millie Collins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.