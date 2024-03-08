The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Community

'Grief, devastation': Hundreds gather at vigil to remember Samantha Murphy

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated March 8 2024 - 7:38pm, first published 7:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hundreds have attended a vigil service held for Samantha Murphy on March 8. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Hundreds have attended a vigil service held for Samantha Murphy on March 8. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

They might not have known Samantha Murphy, but the effect of her story has rippled across Ballarat as hundreds come together at the Eureka Stockade Memorial Park to remember her.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.