The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our Places

Wineries plan new accommodation to attract wine lovers, foodies to region

MS
By Michelle Smith
March 12 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Architect impression of new pods proposed for Wayward Winery (formerly Quoin Hill).
Architect impression of new pods proposed for Wayward Winery (formerly Quoin Hill).

Novel new accommodation is planned at two local wineries designed to draw more wine lovers and foodies to the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.