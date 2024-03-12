Wineries plan new accommodation to attract wine lovers, foodies to region

Novel new accommodation is planned at two local wineries designed to draw more wine lovers and foodies to the region.
A mix of pods, tiny homes and glamping tents are proposed to allow couples and small families to turn their winery and restaurant visits in to longer stays to explore more of the area.
Wayward Winery, formerly known as Quoin Hill Winery, in Waubra has plans for a $700,000 expansion to their existing winery, cellar door, restaurant and function space, adding eight luxury eco-pods to allow visitors to stay.
According to planning documents lodged with Pyrenees Shire Council, the winery would build a mix of family pods comprising single bedroom, ensuite, kitchenette, loungeroom and balcony, and studio pods that have an open floor plan containing the bed, kitchenette and loungeroom, with a separate ensuite and two small decks.
"With a focus on the mid to high-end demographic, we aim to attract guests who value a luxury experience and are willing to pay a premium for it," planning documents state.
Wayward Winery is one of the latest offerings of well-known Ballarat hospitality figure Teddy Powlett, the man behind much-loved local hospitality venues Renard, Moon and Mountain, Winner Winner and Ragazzone.
When he spoke to The Courier in June 2022 ahead of the opening of the newly-renovated 65-seat restaurant Embr at the Waubra site, Mr Powlett said there were also plans for boutique accommodation among the vines.
The proposed pods will be built with standing seam cladding, with iron clad roofing, double-glazed windows and doors with solar panels on each pod to provide power. Wood heating will be provided in fire places.
They will be built in two rows with the location and design of the pods to blend with the existing landscape.
The planning permit also includes a roadside sign.
"It is intended that the eco pods will provide for tourism in this wine making area of Pyrenees Shire," the planning application states.
"The proposed pods will allow for guests to experience the produce from the property, enjoy eating of food in the existing restaurant while staying on the site. The accommodation pods will also allow guests to experience other wineries and local foods in the surrounding area."
The planning application also outlines how the site will be marketed to maximise clientele including collaboration with local businesses for giveaways and complementary night stays, partnering with Pyrenees and Ballarat councils for campaigns, and targeted ads.
"The pods will be promoted through various channels, including historic stays, county living magazines, the local project, and the Wayward Winery website. We anticipate operating at an 85 per cent occupancy rate over weekends, in line with current trends and data," the planning application states.
The application also notes that the site would be closed and evacuated by 9am on days when the Australian Fire Danger Rating System Fire Behaviour Index (FBI) is 75 or above, which equates to the upper end of extreme to catastrophic.
Sheltered Paddock winery at Warremang has also lodged plans for accommodation on their site.
Their proposal includes five dome-style glamping tents, built on wooden decks, and retrospective permission for a tiny home on wheels, alongside other works to the winery and infrastructure and construction of a bushfire shelter.
New owners purchased the Walters Lane property in 2020 and are keen to "revitalise the property and create a destination for visitors to the Pyrenees Shire to have access to quality accommodation and be exposed wine produced from their property".
Their goal is to produce Nero D'Avola, Sangiovese and Fiano table wine varieties which will be showcased at their cellar door.
Existing vineyards will be removed and re-oriented before being replanted with new varieties and it is expected it will take three years from replanting to get a harvest suitable for wine making, and seven years to become profitable.
"Glamping provides wine makers the opportunity to earn a supplementary form of income from their properties, whilst also giving an opportunity to showcase the properties wine to those enjoying a stay on the site," they stated in the planning application to Pyrenees Shire.
