CHFL team of year defender out for season

A 2023 Central Highlands Football League team of the year member will miss this season with a knee injury.
Clunes defender Josh Thompson has been sidelined after damaging an anterior cruciate ligament in a non-football mishap.
It is another body blow for the Magpies, which have also lost three frontline players.
Thompson is coming off a stand-out season, in which he was named in a back pocket in the CHFL team of the year.
He was named in the Magpies' best 12 times in 16 appearances.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson said the loss of Thompson was a significant setback after his fine season.
The Magpies have lost Geelong-based key forward John Fazio and his brother Damian, as well as star midfielder John Simson.
Simson is a massive loss after just the one year at Clunes - being in the best players on 10 occasions.
The classy Simson had previously played with Old Geelong, where he was a multiple best and fairest and represented the VAFA, and had been locked in for two years before having the change of mind and go to the Mornington Peninsula league.
John Fazio moved to Clunes from North Shore in the Geeling league at the end of 2019 and was in the 2022 CHFL team of the year after kicking 46 goals.
He is playing with North Geelong in the GDFL.
Redan ruckman Nathan Dunstan will play a major role in the rebuild of Ovens and Murray Football League club Corowa Rutherglen.
He joins his brother and key forward Sam at the Roos, which sat out the 2023 season.
Nathan Dunstan makes the move after two years with Redan in the BFNL.
He has been a much travelled player since being part of Donald's junior program.
He is well known in the BFNL and CHFL.
Dunstan joined North Ballarat City for one year in 2014 and rejoined City from Donald in 2017.
He made the switch to Hepburn in 2019 - playing either side of the year off for COVID-19 before returning to the BFNL to line up with Redan.
The Dunstans rejoin forces after playing together at Donald, North Ballarat and Hepburn.
A big goalkicking forward, Sam Dunstan has been at the Mallee Eagles and Donald over the past two years.
Skipton has topped off its recruiting with the signing of Declan Phillips from BFNL club Redan.
It's a homecoming for Phillips.
He played his junior football with the Emus in the CHFL up to under-15s and under-18s in 2017.
Phillips linked up with Redan for under-16.5s and made his senior debut in 2019.
He last played with Skipton in 2020, when he was able to make four under-18 appearances under COVID-19 restrictions.
Phillips has been a regular in the Redan seniors for the past two years.
Baiden Cracknell will remain with Dunnstown in the Central Highlands Football League.
After initially deciding to return to Bacchus Marsh in the BFNL, Cracknell has opted to play on with the Towners.
The back and forth off-season for Cracknell started late last year when he made the call to go back to Bacchus Marsh, where had played all his football before moving to Dunnstown in 2021.
What at first appeared to be a straightforward move became complicated when it was revealed the defender had signed a contract with the Towners for 2024.
Ultimately, Cracknell has chosen to stay in the CHFL.
Tall forward Sam Winnard has returned to Daylesford.
He is back with the CHFL club after a season with Trentham in the MCDFNL.
Winnard kicked 47 goals for Saints, which reached a preliminary final.
The veteran is a 10-year plus player with the Bulldogs, having reached the 200-game milestone in 2022.
No luck for former Carngham-Linton midfielder Sam O'Loughlin,
The experienced O'Loughlin, who played with Saints last year - his only season in the CHFL - is in for an extended period on the sidelines after breaking a collarbone in a practice match on his return to Strathmore in the Essendon District league.
Fitting acknowledgement for Neil and Jill McKay in being Hepburn Football Netball Club's number one ticket holders for the 2024 CHFL season.
What a contribution they have made as parents of three of the Burras' all-time greats Andy, Brad and Mitch.
In making the announcement, Hepburn stated that the couple was "saddling up for their 19th year straight".
The Burras say there hasn't been a game at which at least one of them has been at.
