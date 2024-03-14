BFNL football, netball 2024 season preview: Sebastopol

The way Sebastopol rounded out its 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League campaign still sticks in the craw of new coach Tony Lockyer.
He was front and square as a player - feeling the frustration.
The Burra lost its last home and away fixture to Redan,.
While it did not have any impact on where it finished - third - it did impact Sebastopol's momentum going into finals.
Then a poor first half against East Point in an elimination final did prove costly and the Burra bowed out of the premiership race in the opening week.
Lockyer said what these performances highlighted was a need for greater consistency.
"That's our biggest challenge - more consistency across the year.
"If we had been more consistent (last season) we most likely would have had the double chance and that can change so much.
"Without a double chance the season can be over just like that."
Sebastopol won five in a row late in the season, but before that each time it gathered some momentum it dropped a game.
Lockyer said he had been encouraged by the commitment and work put in by his players.
"We've put in a whopping February."
He said was most impressed with the players' response to a third session on a Saturday morning.
"They've really bought into it.
"It's been fantastic, the extra hours they've put in."
Lockyer said with the BFNL such an open competition putting in the extra yards now could make all the difference down the track.
Sebastopol has been relatively quiet on the recruiting front, but significantly it did secure its biggest ticket item - a ruckman.
The widely travelled Geelong-based Reece McNally answered the call and has made the move from Horsham District league club Pimpinio.
He has also played with the likes of Southern Mallee Giants, Donald and Mildura Imperials, where he originally hails from and will add size and experience.
The Burra has also secured outside midfielder Mitch Thompson from Glenthompson-Dunkeld.
Lockyer said they were also looking for younger players to take the next step, including the likes Jacob Fletcher, Liam Mason and Will Deans, who had all had a taste of senior football while still under-19s last season.
Sebastopol also retains Werribee VFL-listed Jay Dalhaus and Jesse Clarke, although Lockyer is not expecting to see much of them and any appearance will be a bonus.
Coach:Tony Lockyer (playing) first year
2023: 3rd (lost elimination final) - 12 wins, 4 losses
Highest score: 29.20 (194) v Melton South
Highest score against: East Point 15.11 (101)
Lowest score against: Lake Wendouree 1.9 (15)
Leading goalkicker: Toby Hutt 36
Mitch Johnson (Glenthompson-Dunkeld)
Reece McNally (Pimpinio)
R1: Lake Wendouree (h) night - April 13
R2: Melton (h)
R3: East Point (a) night
R4: Redan (a)
R5: Bacchus Marsh (h)
R6: North Ballarat (a)
R7: Melton South (a)
R8: Darley (h)
R9: Sunbury (a)
R10: Ballarat (a)
R11: bye
R12: East Point (h)
R13: Lake Wendouree (a)
R14: Darley (a)
R15: Redan (h)
R16: Ballarat (h)
R17: bye
R18: Melton South (h)
The return of a long standing coach, more coaching support and an examination of the mental approach to the game.
Sebastopol is hoping all these facets will provide keys to Sebastopol pushing deeper into Ballarat Football Netball League A grade netball finals.
Georgia Cann, who is back as head coach after taking family time last season, said for too long the opening week of finals had been a stumbling block for the Burra.
The trend continued last year - finishing fourth and then losing an elimination final.
She said while injury did not help the cause last season, the outcome which Sebastopol had seen all too often had been the same.
"The challenge facing us is reaching our full potential.
"The potential is there. It's about being more consistent in the way we play no matter who we play and when we play."
Cann said it was clear something needed to change.
"Finishing high on the ladder doesn't mean anything if you can't go on with it in the finals."
She agreed some work on the mental approach to the game was needed to get the team over the barrier.
"We're going to do some work with people in this area."
Cann said the Burra was also utilising some specialist coaches for the first time.
She said it could be as simple as cutting back on the number of dropped balls.
"If everyone can have a small improvement, it'll enable us to improve our KPIs across the board.
"We don't want to see the same outcome again this year."
Sebastopol has improved its stocks with ther recruitment of shooter Mackenzie Nicholson (Redan) and Alice Cain (North Ballarat), but will miss Libby Hutt, who has moved interstate.
Coach: Georgia Cann
2023: fourth
12 wins, 4 losses
