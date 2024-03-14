The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL
Preview

BFNL football, netball 2024 season preview: Sebastopol

DB
By David Brehaut
March 14 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Sebastopol coach Tony Lockyer wants to wipe the memories of a disappointing finish to 2023.
New Sebastopol coach Tony Lockyer wants to wipe the memories of a disappointing finish to 2023.

The way Sebastopol rounded out its 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League campaign still sticks in the craw of new coach Tony Lockyer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.