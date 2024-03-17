BFNL football, netball 2024 season preview: Darley

Ballarat Football Netball League reigning premier Darley has hit the reset button in readiness for a new season.
Premiership coach Dan Jordan said there was a sense of starting again after achieving the ultimate.
"We need to keep evolving - challenging ourselves.
"The minute we stop trying to improve we'll go backwards."
He said one of the new challenges for many would be getting accustomed to having a target on their backs as the reigning premier.
"There's going to be a greater focus on us."
"We've spoken about it and it's clear the players have embraced the challenge of others coming for us," he said.
Jordan said the Devils' focus was on what they could control internally to get better.
"The drive is there, the hunger is there.
"There's no questioning the motivation.
"We have areas we need to focus on and we're taking steps to make sure this has the desired results."
He said much of this would come from players pushing each other, as reflected in Darley's 2024 motto of "Driven to Improve".
For Jordan and his charges, it all points to the need to continue evolving.
Some natural attrition will play a major part in this with 2023 premiership players in club greats Darren Leonard and Shane Page, and Jacob Zeestraten all retiring.
"They've been brilliant servants of the club."
Jordan said the club was conscious of the need for the next tier of players to come through and take their opportunities to set the agenda.
He said they were expecting big years out of a crop of players in the 19 to 21-year bracket.
"We're looking for some good growth from them. Players with 25-30 games, it's their time."
Jordan said there was no shortage of players putting up their hands.
He said aside from all this, the influx of new coaches into the BFNL this year also had the potential to throw up new challenges.
"It's impossible to know what was in store.
"We're probably going to see new game plans. That'll be another test for everyone."
As well as expecting growth and development from within, Darley has acquired a couple of newcomers - Mikey Edwards (Banyule) and Mitch Hovey (St Mary's).
Coach:: Dan Jordan (non-playing) third year
2023: premier - 2nd (end home and away season) - 14 wins, 2 losses
Grand final 11.5 (71) d North Ballarat 10.10 (70)
Highest score: 33.23 (221) v Melton South
Highest score against: Redan 15.7 (97)
Lowest score against: Melton South 1.3 (9)
Leading goalkicker: Billy Myers 50
Mikey Edwards (Banyule)
Mitch Hovey (St Mary's)
R1: East Point (h) - April 13
R2: North Ballarat (a) night
R3: Bacchus Marsh (h)
R4: Ballarat (a)
R5: Redan (h)
R6: Sunbury (a)
R7: Melton (h)
R8: Sebastopol (a)
R9: bye
R10: Melton South (a)
R11: Lake Wendouree (h)
R12: North Ballarat (h)
R13: East Point (a)
R14: Sebastopol (h)
R15: bye
R16: Sunbury (h)
R17: Bacchus Marsh (a)
R18: Melton (a)
Losing one grand final hurts.
Two in a row goes to a whole new level.
This is where Darley finds itself after being on the end of grand final defeats at the hands of North Ballarat in the BFNL A grade netball competition in 2022 and 2023.
The Devils are determined to turn around their fortunes under coach Di McCormack.
Co-captain Monique Nagle said Darley had shown it was good enough to beat anyone in the competition.
The Devils defeated and drew with premier North Ballarat last season, but on the day it counted most came a tantalising two goals short.
"On any given day we've shown we can beat anyone.
"It's all about who is best on the day.
"Hopefully it'll be our turn on the big day this year," she said.
Nagle said as in all big games it could so often go down to one percenters.
"We need to keep working on every aspect of our game."
Nagle said a second grand final loss had built an even greater desire and resilience."
There will be a bit of a new look about Darley.
They have welcomed defender Anna Lawley and also promoted youngsters Ella Closter, Chelsea Mason and Lucy Taylor from within their own ranks.
Nagle said they had made their A grade debuts last season and were now a permanent part of the team.
"They've earned their stripes. It's great to have them coming through."
On the other side of the ledger, Darley has lost Bec Hicks to BFNL rival Sunbury and Grace Markovic to CHNL club Hepburn.
Darley won the minor premiership last season, but had to take the long way to the grand final after losing the qualifying final to North Ballarat.
It had to defeat Lake Wendouree and Redass to make it to the big day.
Coach: Di McCormack
2023: 1st (minor premier)
14 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss
