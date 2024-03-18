BFNL football, netball 2024 season preview: Melton

New Melton coach Troy Scoble says the Bloods are ready to unveil the next generation of talent in the Ballarat Football Netball League this season.
He said Melton had built up to a premiership in 2022 on the back of three successful junior eras and now it was time for the next phase to start making its presence felt.
"We've made it clear we want to give more youngsters a go (at senior level).
"There's a lot of talent. including some which has not yet been seen at the top end.
"This is going to put pressure on some of the older players, but that's way you want it."
Scoble said he was encouraged by the enormous drive throughout the whole group, with those in the older age bracket eager to be part of one more big push for success.
"They're really fit and driven.
"I've found there's a real desire to learn and be educating in a different way of playin the game."
He said one of his major objectives was to put in place a program with highlighted what the club stood for and a game style which had the Bloods at their best at the business end of the season
"I'll be sticking to the basics, ensuring we're orgnaised and the players have clarity as what their roles are.
"The art of coaching is keeping it as simple as possible for the players."
Scoble said with exposing as many new youngsters as possible in the season ahead, Melton had deliberately taken a low profile approach to coaching.
He said with minimum losses - experienced key position players Ben Archard (coaching Noosa Tigers) and Brenton Payne (coaching Gordon in the CHFL) are the Bloods' only losses of note - they had concentrated on getting players back to the club.
Brothers Jaycob and Lachlan Hickey, and Bailey Mawson - all 2022 premiership players - fall into this bracket.
The Hickeys return after a premiership with Diggers Rest in the Riddell District league, while Mawson took last year away from the game.
Billy Sullivan is another recruit.
The former Melton South player is crossing over from Darley.
Scoble said there was another group of "six to 10" players which he described as being "part-time" last season who had made a commitment to step up as well.
Melton had a fine home and away season in 2023, finishing on top and appearing on track for back-to-back premierships under coach Aaron Tymms.
However, the Bloods went out in straight sets, losing a preliminary final to eventual premier Darley and semi-final to surprise packet East Point.
Coach Troy Scoble (non-playing) first year
2023: 1st (lost qualifying final - lost semi-final) - 14 wins, 2 losses
Highest score: 36.20 (236) v Melton South
Highest score against: Darley 13.10 (88)
Lowest score against: Bacchus Marsh 2.3 (15)
Leading goalkicker: Braedan Kight 34
Jaycob Hickey (Diggers Rest)
Lachlan Hickey (Diggers Rest)
Bailey Mawson (returning)
Billy Sullivan (Darley)
R1: Melton South (a) - April 13
R2: Sebastopol (a)
R3: North Ballarat (h)
R4: bye
R5: Ballarat (h)
R6: East Point (h)
R7: Darley (a)
R8: Lake Wendouree (h)
R9: Bacchus Marsh (h)
R10: Sunbury (a)
R11: Redan (a)
R12: Sunbury (h)
R13: North Ballarat (a)
R14: Melton South (h)
R15: bye
R16: Bacchus Marsh (a)
R17: Lake Wendouree (a)
R18: Darley (h)
Melton coach Nichole Gleeson continues her rebuilding in the Ballarat Football Netball League A grade competition.
This was her primary role in taking on the coaching job last year and there remains more work to be done.
While getting the A grade team up the ladder, the assignment was holistic across all grades.
She said there had been a substantial number of new players arriving at the Bloods season and this year would again see quite a few new faces.
"We've got some great additions."
Sisters Holly and Ally Keating from the Riddell District league, Kim Phillips and WRFL representative Ella Logan will be names to watch for.
Despite an influx of new players, Gleeson getting them to gel was not an issue.
"I've been pleasantly surprised by the way they've come together.
"It's been helped by some having already played together."
She said while on-court connection should be fine, players would still have to get accustomed to the team structures and individual playing styles.
Gleeson said there had been a focus on improving offence.
"We've concentrated on this area and it's been progressing well."
She said while expectations were always huge at this time of year, the obvious focus was ensuring Melton was better than last season.
"That would be a first step. We'll see where that takes us."
Melton won four games last season to finish ninth after not being part of the A grade competition after two years of COVID-19.
Coach: Nichole Gleeson
2023: ninth
4 wins, 12 losses
