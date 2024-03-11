The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Health

'Matter of urgency': call to make music festivals safer

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated March 11 2024 - 3:55pm, first published 2:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A scene from Spilt Milk Ballarat on December 3 where pill testing remained illegal. Picture by Adam Trafford
A scene from Spilt Milk Ballarat on December 3 where pill testing remained illegal. Picture by Adam Trafford

ONE DEATH and two more likely overdoses from a music festival west of Willaura, has renewed urgent calls to allow on-site pill testing at such events.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.