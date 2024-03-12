Train manufacturing locked in for Ballarat - but what next?

150 new jobs have been secured in Ballarat, as Alstom's Creswick Road facility starts work on new trains set for Melbourne's metro network, as eyes on the future to ensure work in the region continues.
Transport minister Gabrielle Williams said the project to build X'Trapolis 2.0 trains in Ballarat also resulted in an additional 750 "local jobs across the supply chain network".
But she held cards close to her chest when asked about what was being done to ensure there would be more work in Ballarat beyond 2026.
Before this almost billion dollar contract was announced, Alstom workers were unsure if there would be more work.
"We keep an eye on what the needs of our network is beyond that and we'll have more to say about that in due course through future budget cycles," Ms Williams said while on a visit to Ballarat.
She said they would be assessing the needs of the network while the workforce rolls out 25 of the new trains over the next three years.
Since April 2022, Alstom has been renovating the over 100-year-old facility to ensure they can work on the new trains.
Managing director Pascal Dupond said this included new jigs and features which were adapted to build the new X'Trapolis 2.0 trains.
These metro trains will be deployed on the Craigieburn, Upfield and Frankston line and should be in a testing phase on the Werribee line by the end of the year.
Each train is able to carry 1225 people.
Mr Dupond said these new trains will be energy efficient and safer, including more CCTV.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.