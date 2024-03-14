Still no date for when train station consultation will begin

The state government has committed to ensure Ballarat residents are listened to when it comes to important disability upgrades at the Ballarat Train Station.
"Concepts designs and community engagement are expected to kick off in the near future," a government spokesperson confirmed.
It's expected a fully-accessible overpass will be built at the station to allow easier access between platforms - right now, anyone who is unable to use the wooden bridge is forced to leave the station itself to use the Lydiard Street level crossing, which is closed as trains approach.
The $49.2 million project was initially announced as part of a major Commonwealth Games package, but was confirmed to still be going ahead after the games were cancelled in 2023.
While in Ballarat to discuss train manufacturing on Tuesday March 12, transport minister Gabrielle Williams said she was aware the project was important to Ballarat.
"I appreciate the station has really significant heritage value and it's very close to the hearts of our local Ballarat community," she said.
"It's important to get that consultation right to make sure that we're taking into account those concerns around preserving the heritage value of the station."
Previously heritage advocates Save our Station advocates expressed concerns they felt they had not been listened to after the station upgrade was announced.
Details about the station upgrades have been limited since the project was finally announced in October 2022, and it's not clear when consultation will begin.
