Is the Ballarat station upgrade off-track?

Ballarat train station might not get its essential accessibility upgrades until after 2026, with public transport minister Gabrielle Williams unable to commit to any timelines on the project.
While speaking at Ballarat train station, a passing commuter in his 80s told gathered politicians and reporters he was worried he would never get to see the changes in his lifetime.
Ms Williams, in town to spruik cheaper V/Line fares, said the $49.2 million project is "complex".
Right now, people moving between platforms need to either climb wooden stairs or leave the station altogether.
Advocates have been fighting for equitable conditions at the station for a decade and were finally given some hope when the project was funded in October 2022.
Despite money allocated in the budget, there has been no perceivable movement for a year, and the community has said repeatedly they feel they are not being heard.
Ms Williams said the $1 million allocated in the budget during the 2023-24 financial year will be spent on planning work, but there had been "quite a lot of consultation" regarding station projects because "of the complexity of some of the ideas in the works that would need to take place to offer those upgrades".
She did not elaborate on what these ideas are.
"We will have more to say when that further planning can be done," she said.
"Once that further work has taken place we will hope to say more."
Heritage advocates have also repeatedly called for maintenance works on the historically-significant station, while a plan to revitalise the Mair Street side of the station stalled after concerns were raised about the regional bus stop.
Ms Williams did acknowledge the station was "a highly valuable heritage precinct".
"I know [this] is very important to the Ballarat community ... it's always important to ensure that we're getting those things right."
V/Line patronage has increased by one third in the past six months and there are more train travellers on the school holidays and weekends, a time period which used to be quiet, according to the minister.
Ms Williams said it was great to see so many people embracing train travel since the lower price was introduced.
"[It is a] commitment that was all about equity at its heart, it was about ensuring that we were responding to the cost of living pressures that have been impacting all Victorians," she said.
Ms Williams did not directly answer questions about potential future electrification for Melton trains, despite a massive commitment from the state government to explore the idea in 2018.
