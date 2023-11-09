The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Is the Ballarat station upgrade off-track?

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated November 9 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat train station might not get its essential accessibility upgrades until after 2026, with public transport minister Gabrielle Williams unable to commit to any timelines on the project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.