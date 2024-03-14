How the Ballarat Gold Mine disaster unfolded

The Ballarat Gold Mine's owners have hit back at claims safety officers had been made redundant following a collapse that left one man dead and another fighting for life.
The rockfall occurred 500 metres underground and three kilometres from the mine's entrance about 4.50pm on March 13, trapping 31 men for hours.
Bruthen man Kurt Hourigan, 37, was killed, and 21-year-old from Ballarat was airlifted to hospital.
The incident will be "thoroughly investigated" by WorkSafe and Victoria Police.
The Courier was at the scene outside the mine at 5pm and watched as Victoria Police, fire and rescue vehicles, paramedics and specialist mine rescuers came in and out of the facility over several hours - a total of 30 emergency service members along with the mine's own rescue professionals were involved in the rescue of the two trapped miners.
Family members of the miners were seen coming to the gate, some being told to "wait at home" as the gate was guarded by a worker and police.
The air ambulance arrived at 6.30pm to take the first rescued miner, with life-threatening injuries, to the Alfred Hospital - he remains in a critical condition.
Meanwhile, 29 other mine workers who were trapped underground emerged.
Sources told The Courier the freed miners were being debriefed alongside union officials at about 10pm.
At 10.50pm Wednesday, Victoria Police Acting Inspector Lisa MacDougall said the 29 miners sought refuge in a safety pod and had been assessed, and none were injured.
On Thursday, March 14 at 8am Victoria Police announced the second trapped miner had been reached but was deceased.
Police said the man's body was recovered about 5.15am.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner alongside the WorkSafe investigation.
Speaking at Trades Hall in Ballarat, Australian Workers Union Victorian state secretary Ronnie Hayden said the union believed the incident should not have happened and the technical mining, called "air legging", shouldn't be used to do this type of work.
"We lost another worker and no worker should be injured or die at work," he said.
"We are going to be pushing very hard to ensure that the industrial manslaughter laws are used."
Mr Hayden also claimed the mine owners, Victory Minerals, had made the senior safety manager redundant and haven't replaced them.
Victory Minerals responded via a statement, also stating it was not not appropriate to comment further right now, and to confirm they were cooperating with the investigation, and undertaking their own.
"The safety of our people on site is our first priority. No safety professionals working underground in the mine were made redundant in the recent restructure," the statement read.
"In fact, we increased safety professional resources within the underground. The roles and responsibilities of the redundant corporate managerial role were transferred to the Health, Safety, Environment and Community Manager, who reports directly to the CEO."
Later on Thursday, WorkSafe earth resources and silica manager Ben Wright said hand mining was being done at the location, which uses drills with air and water.
When asked if safety had improved since the new owners took over the mine in December 2023, Mr Wright said he could not comment on the specifics of the site.
"Air legging or hand mining is a way to mine for a resource with hand tools, very large drill units pneumatically operated, they use water and air to drill into rock as opposed to a large mechanised device, known as a jumbo, the hand held devices are more portable and typically used in smaller areas," he said.
Mr Wright said air legging was less common than mechanised mining.
WorkSafe's executive director for health and safety Dr Narelle Beer said the investigation would be in-depth.
She said WorkSafe couldn't comment much on the investigation, just that WorkSafe officers had been on site since Wednesday night.
Dr Beer said the investigate would be "complex, detailed" and "would take some time".
"We're very keen to understand how we can ensure a tragedy like this can never happen again," she said.
"If as a result of (the investigation) there is a prosecution to follow, that matter will be prosecuted accordingly."
The Ballarat Gold Mine at Mount Clear produced its first gold in 2011, and produces about 40 to 50,000 ounces of gold per year.
The mine stretches for several kilometres underground, including underneath homes in Ballarat's east to the rail line.
It's now owned by Victory Minerals, after several ownership changes in the past few years.
